The Pacers beat the Bulls 111-101 this afternoon. Fred Hoiberg benched Rajon Rondo for the entire second half and as a result, Chi-Town had 17 assists as a team, the same number that Jeff Teague had by himself.

It’s a brand new career-high for Teague, surpassing the 15 dimes he had back in three times during the 2013-14 season.

He rounded out the win with 7 points (2-13 shooting), 2 steals and 3 turnovers.