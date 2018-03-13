Jesse Jones aka Filayyyy Drops New Single

Jesse Jones, the man behind the “Filayyyy” voice-overs on Instagram, now has his own single called, “Club Filayyyy.”

Since Jones’ first voiceover of a Stephen Curry play during the 2015 Finals, Filayyyy has evolved into a bona fide movement, which has no signs of slowing down.

“[Filayyyy] came about because I heard filet mignon a lot, like the food,” Jones told Overtime.

“As we all know cooking and cooking on the court comes hand and hand, so I made up Filayyyy, which means you cooking on the court.”

If you seriously haven’t gotten with the Filayyyy Movement yet, what are you waiting for?