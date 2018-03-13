Jesse Jones aka Filayyyy Drops New Single

by March 13, 2018
76
jesse jones club filayyyy single

Jesse Jones, the man behind the “Filayyyy” voice-overs on Instagram, now has his own single called, “Club Filayyyy.”

Since Jones’ first voiceover of a Stephen Curry play during the 2015 Finals, Filayyyy has evolved into a bona fide movement, which has no signs of slowing down.

“[Filayyyy] came about because I heard filet mignon a lot, like the food,” Jones told Overtime.

“As we all know cooking and cooking on the court comes hand and hand, so I made up Filayyyy, which means you cooking on the court.”

If you seriously haven’t gotten with the Filayyyy Movement yet, what are you waiting for?

 
You Might Also Like

TRENDING


Most Recent
demar derozan toronto kobe bryant

Masai Ujiri Told DeMar DeRozan He Could Be Toronto’s Kobe Bryant

58 mins ago
299

Stephen Curry Won’t Allow ‘Haters’ to Silence Him

58 mins ago
188

RJ Barrett Named 2018 Morgan Wootten Player Of The Year

1 hour ago
82

Grant Hill Talks NCAA Tournament, Duke, Playing in the National Championship and More

2 hours ago
96
warriors cancel practice stephen curry birthday party

Warriors Cancel Practice After Stephen Curry's 30th Birthday Party

2 hours ago
1,004