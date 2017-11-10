China basketball legend Stephon Marbury and reigning China Basketball Association MVP Jimmer Fredette got into a scuffle during a recent CBA game.

Fredette appeared to shove Marbury after a no-call. Marbury pushed up into Jimmer’s grill, but no hands were thrown.

Via @AlexKennedyNBA:

After a hard foul, Stephon Marbury and Jimmer Fredette got into an altercation during a game in China. Watch: pic.twitter.com/FCFIg1szRi — Alex Kennedy (@AlexKennedyNBA) November 10, 2017

