With 4 assists, 4 steals and 11 rebounds, Jimmy Butler could’ve called it a night. That’s a lot of production from the small forward spot. He also had 40 points on 14-29 shooting. While the Nets did a good job of holding the rest of the Bulls to a poor shooting night of 39% and just 23% from distance, they couldn’t do nothing with Jimmy. Oh yeah, and he hit the game-winner.