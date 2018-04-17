Joel Embiid ‘F**king Sick and Tired of Being Babied’

Joel Embiid is frustrated that Philadelphia team doctors won’t clear him to play, and took to Instagram to express his frustration Monday night after helplessly watching a 113-103 Game 2 loss against the Miami Heat.

Sixers head coach Brett Brown says he understands the big fella’s anger, but offered little in the way of a medical update ahead of Game 3.

Brett Brown: “(Joel Embiid) just wants to play basketball, he wants to be with his team.” (via @nbatv)pic.twitter.com/SuljWS56Vp — SLAM Magazine (@SLAMonline) April 17, 2018

Embiid says he’s seeking “the green light to play.”

