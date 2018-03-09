Joel Embiid: Hassan Whiteside ‘Hits Pretty Soft’

by March 09, 2018
1,014

Joel Embiid resumed hostilities with Hassan Whiteside on Thursday night, with the Heat center accusing his counterpart of attempting to strike him in the back.

Embiid said Whiteside made a “dirty” play.

Whiteside outscored his rival 26-17, and declined to address the incident following Miami’s 108-99 win against the visiting Philadelphia Sixers.

Per the Sun-Sentinel:

“He tried to hit me in the back, which is kind of dirty because of the fact that I’ve had back problems,” Embiid said in the 76ers’ locker room. “We’re going to see about that. I won’t forget about that.”

Not, Embiid said, that it necessarily left an indelible impression.

“He hits pretty soft,” he said, “so I didn’t feel anything. But just the action of him trying to like do that, I think it’s pretty messed up.”

