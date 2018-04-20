Joel Embiid: ‘I’m Going to Be a Nightmare for [Miami]’

Joel Embiid‘s postseason debut Thursday night featured plenty of fireworks, and after leading the Philadelphia Sixers to a 128-108 win in Game 3, the big fella vowed to continue being a “nightmare” for the Miami Heat.

Embiid finished with 23 points, seven rebounds, four assists, and three blocks as the Sixers took a 2-1 lead in the first-round series.

Embiid added that Heat players won’t have much luck trying to ruin his facemask.

Justise Winslow scores 19 in the first half then steps on Embiid's mask 😳 (via @BleacherReport) pic.twitter.com/LncRmUt3zD — SLAM Magazine (@SLAMonline) April 20, 2018

