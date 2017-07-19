The NBA 2K18 player ratings are out.

Some were cool with their scores. Others, like Joel Embiid, were not. Check out the clip above to see All-Stars Kyrie Irving, Demar DeRozan, Isaiah Thomas, Paul George and more react to their overalls.

Embiid took to Twitter after finding out his rating and said that he’s going to work on getting his rating up this season:

My Durability rating must've not allowed my 2k rating to be at least 95🤔🤔!!!! Gotta work on that #TheProcess — Joel Embiid (@JoelEmbiid) July 18, 2017

NBA 2K18 is set to be released September 19th on PS4 and Xbox One.

