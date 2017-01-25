The Washington Wizards took care of business in Tuesday night’s so-called “funeral” game, beating the visiting Boston Celtics 123-108.

John Wall (27 points, 7 assists, 7 rebounds) and Isaiah Thomas (25 points, 13 assists) had big nights, and Bradley Beal led the Wizards with 31 points.

Beal scored 13 of his 31 in the fourth quarter, helping Washington extend its home winning streak to 14 games.

Per the AP:

“I wanted to win, man. I wanted to win bad,” Beal said. “Especially to keep our home streak going. Especially after the last game we played them. We had a little chip on our shoulder.”

Beal, who created the (all-black) idea, arrived in an oversized black winter trenchcoat, complete with hood and matching scarf. He would later have his best offensive night since that game in Boston.

“We just wanted to have fun, man,” he insisted afterward. “That’s all we were doing. Nothing personal. Of course it was a subliminal (message), but we were just having fun at the end of the day.”