The Wizards had a comfortable 21-point lead in the middle of the third quarter against the Raptors on Wednesday. But John Wall was not about to ease up.

The Wizards PG riffled a bullet pass at Marcin Gortat from point-blank range and ended up hitting his big man straight in the dome.

Gortat, of course, was fine. And best believe that he’ll have his hands up next time Wall as the rock.