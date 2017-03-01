The Wizards had a comfortable 21-point lead in the middle of the third quarter against the Raptors on Wednesday. But John Wall was not about to ease up.

The Wizards PG riffled a bullet pass at Marcin Gortat from point-blank range and ended up hitting his big man straight in the dome.

Gortat had no chance 😂😂 pic.twitter.com/7Wzmt48VT1 — SLAM Magazine (@SLAMonline) March 2, 2017

Gortat, of course, was fine. And best believe that he’ll have his hands up next time Wall as the rock.