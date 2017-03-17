The last time a Washington Wizard had 20 assists in a game was 1998. The legendary Rod Strickland handed out his dimes in addition to scoring 21 points and pulling down 12 rebounds. Tracy Murray scored 50 for the Wizards that day, and he and Strickland led the ‘Zards to a 99-87 win in Golden State.

John Wall had 20 assists tonight for the Wizards, helping his team get a 112-107 win against the Bulls. Wall scored 14 points and had only 2 turnovers. Watch his highlights above.