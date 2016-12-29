With the Wizards already in a fight in the standings, John Wall has been called on to find another level to his game. The now three-time All-Star is averaging career-highs in points (23.9) and steals (2.3). The Wizards are sitting in the ninth playoff spot in the East, half a game behind the Bucks. There’ll need as many of these performances from Wall as he can deliver.

Watch the video above to see Wall’s big night. He shot 11-19 from the field and led the Wizards to a big divisional win.