In his second season in the League, Jonathon Simmons is averaging 6 points a game on 42% shooting. The 27-year-old has played in 75 of the Spurs’ 79 games, too. Not bad after going undrafted.

Simmons is a great defender and he can know down shots. But he’s made a name for himself by taking to the air again and again. Watch the video up top to see add another dunk to his resume.

