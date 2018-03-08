Jordan Clarkson: Lakers Discuss LeBron James’ Free Agency

by March 08, 2018
78

LeBron James‘ looming free agency has been top-of-mind for players and fans across the NBA, and Jordan Clarkson says the Lakers’ locker room is no exception.

The possibility of LeBron relocating to L.A. is something Clarkson and his former teammates would discuss.

Clarkson was acquired by the Cleveland Cavaliers in a blockbuster trade last month, and marvels at the lengths people will go to in order to recruit James.

Per Cleveland.com:

“I wouldn’t say like management and the coaches or nobody, but in the locker room people talk when they see what’s going on,” Clarkson said, after the Cavs beat the Denver Nuggets 113-108. “That’s probably the only thing, people talk in the locker room.”

Also, Laker fan and personal-injury attorney Jacob Emrani paid for some billboards in Los Angeles that not only recruit James, but poke fun at the Philadelphia-area business that did the same thing last week.

“That’s so crazy,” Clarkson said. “That’s like a thing now, isn’t it?”

    
You Might Also Like
NBA

Kyrie Irving: ‘I Was a Bad Motherf*****’ in First Playoff Series for Cavs

2 hours ago
1,656
NBA

LeBron James Says His Play at an ‘All-Time High’

3 hours ago
212
NBA

Lakers Fan Buys Billboards Recruiting LeBron James To Sign With LA

20 hours ago
468
NBA

Isaiah Thomas Describes Mentorship from Kobe Bryant

24 hours ago
1,218
NBA

Kevin Love Details Battle With Panic Attacks

2 days ago
1,723
NBA

Damian Lillard Drops a Clutch 39 Points on the Lakers

2 days ago
441

TRENDING


Most Recent

Jordan Clarkson: Lakers Discuss LeBron James’ Free Agency

42 mins ago
78

Kevin Durant: ‘Awards Don’t Mean Anything’

1 hour ago
280

Kyrie Irving: ‘I Was a Bad Motherf*****’ in First Playoff Series for Cavs

2 hours ago
1,656

Suns Owner Robert Sarver Looking to ‘Flip the Switch’

2 hours ago
193

LeBron James Says His Play at an ‘All-Time High’

3 hours ago
212