Jordan Clarkson: Lakers Discuss LeBron James’ Free Agency

LeBron James‘ looming free agency has been top-of-mind for players and fans across the NBA, and Jordan Clarkson says the Lakers’ locker room is no exception.
The possibility of LeBron relocating to L.A. is something Clarkson and his former teammates would discuss.
Clarkson was acquired by the Cleveland Cavaliers in a blockbuster trade last month, and marvels at the lengths people will go to in order to recruit James.
Per Cleveland.com:
“I wouldn’t say like management and the coaches or nobody, but in the locker room people talk when they see what’s going on,” Clarkson said, after the Cavs beat the Denver Nuggets 113-108. “That’s probably the only thing, people talk in the locker room.”
Also, Laker fan and personal-injury attorney Jacob Emrani paid for some billboards in Los Angeles that not only recruit James, but poke fun at the Philadelphia-area business that did the same thing last week.
“That’s so crazy,” Clarkson said. “That’s like a thing now, isn’t it?”