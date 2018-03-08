Jordan Clarkson: Lakers Discuss LeBron James’ Free Agency

LeBron James‘ looming free agency has been top-of-mind for players and fans across the NBA, and Jordan Clarkson says the Lakers’ locker room is no exception.

The possibility of LeBron relocating to L.A. is something Clarkson and his former teammates would discuss.

Jordan Clarkson said Lakers players talk to each other about LeBron James joining them: Inside Cavs-Nuggets @clevelanddotcom https://t.co/R7wgYgeDFS — Joe Vardon (@joevardon) March 8, 2018

Clarkson was acquired by the Cleveland Cavaliers in a blockbuster trade last month, and marvels at the lengths people will go to in order to recruit James.

Per Cleveland.com: