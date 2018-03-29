JR Smith Credits Therapy Dog for Breakout Game

Cavs guard JR Smith hung out with a therapy dog prior to Wednesday night’s game in Charlotte, and it proved to be just what he needed to score 19 points (on 8-of-9 shooting) off the bench in Cleveland’s 118-105 win against the Hornets.

Smith said the pooch took his “mind off the game” and made him feel better.

JR added that his new fury friend—REMINGTON is a fully trained service dog, meant to help players deal emotionally when recovering from an injury or the stress of the game—provided the emotional support he required.

