It has been a wild ride for class of ’21 guard Zion Harmon. He has already played varsity basketball in two states (Tennessee as a seventh grader and Kentucky as an eighth grader). He just flew back from Argentina on after winning a Gold medal with the USA U16 team. Home for a few days, the nation’s top rising freshman had to get back in the gym and ventured to Cleveland for Sonny Johnson’s NEO Youth Elite Camp.

Matched up against class of ’20 guard and YouTube sensation Julian Newman (who has been playing varsity ball himself since fifth grade), Harmon led the way for what wound up being the game of the event. He scored 26 points via a flurry of deep jumpers and creative takes to the rack. Newman, who is the youngest player ever to score 1000 points in high school basketball, ended the game with 16 points through a number of deep jumpers that followed his incredibly flashy dribble moves. The game’s leading scorer was neither of the two, however.

Class of ’19 big man Alonzo Gaffney showed why he is one of the hottest names in the country after transferring to Garfield Heights (OH). The Cleveland product dropped 41 points and did his best KD impersonation by hitting six three pointers and crushing the rim with countless sick dunks. While Harmon and Newman certainly have more fan fare at the moment, there is no question that Alonzo Gaffney is actually the one with the most NBA potential, as seen in the video above.

