Thanks to 31 points from Kawhi Leonard tonight, the Spurs have moved into first place in the West. Leonard scored 8 of his 31 in the fourth quarter to help the Spurs discard the pesky Hawks, who cut a 15-point lead down to 2 in the game’s final minutes. Leonard shot 10-24 and also had 5 rebounds and 4 assists. He returned after missing one game because he was in the League’s concussion protocol.

Gotta bring a double team against Kawhi. pic.twitter.com/Sakz9SKYQl — SLAM Magazine (@SLAMonline) March 14, 2017