Even the San Antonio Spurs aren’t immune from Kawhi Leonard’s suffocating defense.

Leonard, perhaps a tad impatient with the development of one of the Spurs’ pet plays Thursday night, ripped Pau Gasol (who, naturally, flopped) and got a bucket.



Kawhi showing why he's the reigning DPOY 😂 pic.twitter.com/sWQXAw5Tgq — Bleacher Report (@BleacherReport) January 6, 2017

Leonard then proceeded to help lock up the Denver Nuggets in a 127-99 laugher.

Per the Express-News:

