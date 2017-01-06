Even the San Antonio Spurs aren’t immune from Kawhi Leonard’s suffocating defense.
Leonard, perhaps a tad impatient with the development of one of the Spurs’ pet plays Thursday night, ripped Pau Gasol (who, naturally, flopped) and got a bucket.
Kawhi showing why he's the reigning DPOY 😂 pic.twitter.com/sWQXAw5Tgq
— Bleacher Report (@BleacherReport) January 6, 2017
Leonard then proceeded to help lock up the Denver Nuggets in a 127-99 laugher.
Per the Express-News:
“You just have to stay with it,” said Spurs forward LaMarcus Aldridge, who finished with a game-high 28 points. “They play well here. They have a skilled group, a lot of guys who can score in a lot of different ways. You just have to pick up your defense and stay with it.”
Kawhi Leonard scored 24 points after a slow shooting start, (Tony) Parker set the tone with 21 points and nine assists and Aldridge had his way with any Denver defender dispatched to guard him.
(Nuggets head coach Mike) Malone came into the game grumbling about his team’s defense, which he had called “embarrassing” and “a joke” after Denver lost to Sacramento earlier in the week. […] “Our defense started to cave amongst all their talent and pressure,” Malone said.
