The Spurs beat the Pelicans 101-98 tonight in overtime behind 31 points, 7 rebounds, 6 assists and 3 steals from Kawhi Leonard. LaMarcus Aldridge tallied an additional 21 points and 15 rebounds. Anthony Davis led the Pelicans with 29 points and 9 rebounds and DeMarcus Cousins finished with 19 points and 23 rebounds, tied for most in franchise history (Tyson Chandler). The Spurs improve to 47-13 as the Pelicans fall to 24-38.