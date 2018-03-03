Kevin Durant Gives Game Worn Jersey To Quavo

by March 03, 2018
441

Kevin Durant and the Warriors visited Atlanta on Friday, and Migos rapper Quavo, who was also the 2018 Celebrity Game MVP at All-Star Weekend, was in the building to take in the action.

After Golden State secured the 114-109 victory, KD (28 points, 5 assists) took off his jersey and gave it to Quavo. Peep the video below, via Bleacher Report:

RELATED
Kevin Durant Is 100 Percent Certain He’ll Be Back With Warriors Next Season

 
You Might Also Like
kevin durant 100 percent warriors
NBA

Kevin Durant Is 100 Percent Certain He’ll Be Back With Warriors Next Season

1 day ago
893
NBA

Durant On Trip To D.C.: ‘We’re Celebrating [Title] How We Want To Celebrate It’

3 days ago
493
kevin durant nba players salaries
NBA

Kevin Durant: NBA Players’ Salaries Shouldn’t Be Made Public

3 days ago
2,584
NBA

Post Up: Warriors Crush Thunder, Dame Lillard Hits Winner in Phoenix

7 days ago
1,513
NBA

Kevin Durant Invests $10 Million To Help Disadvantaged Kids Go To College

1 week ago
1,520
kevin durant one and done
NBA

Kevin Durant Says NBA Should Eliminate ‘One-And-Done’ Rule

1 week ago
5,455

TRENDING


Most Recent

LeBron James Dropped A Career-High 61 Points On This Date In 2014

2 mins ago
7

DeMar DeRozan Opens Up About Struggles With Mental Health

55 mins ago
556

Brad Stevens On Gordon Hayward: ‘He’s Not Playing This Year’

2 hours ago
191

JR Smith Addresses Soup Incident That Led To Suspension

3 hours ago
1,488

Michael Porter Jr. Targeting Return For SEC Tournament

4 hours ago
155