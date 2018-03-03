Kevin Durant Gives Game Worn Jersey To Quavo

Kevin Durant and the Warriors visited Atlanta on Friday, and Migos rapper Quavo, who was also the 2018 Celebrity Game MVP at All-Star Weekend, was in the building to take in the action.

After Golden State secured the 114-109 victory, KD (28 points, 5 assists) took off his jersey and gave it to Quavo. Peep the video below, via Bleacher Report:

KD gives his jersey to @QuavoStuntin after the game 👊🏽 pic.twitter.com/qgJZLAA3nw — Bleacher Report (@BleacherReport) March 3, 2018

RELATED

Kevin Durant Is 100 Percent Certain He’ll Be Back With Warriors Next Season