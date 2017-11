Kevin Durant may be a 10-year vet, a League and Finals MVP, but he’s still keeping an eye out on the next generation of competitors.

On his YouTube channel, KD broke down film on top high school recruits LaMelo Ball, Zion Williamson, Cam Reddish, and more. KD was very aware of each player and gave a detailed scouting report making for a compelling watch.

