.@GaryPayton_20 & KG join the #InsidetheNBA crew from @KGArea21 to talk Harden, Westbrook, the MVP race & as always, Chuck vs KG 😂 pic.twitter.com/M7tRjxHfz4 — NBA on TNT (@NBAonTNT) January 6, 2017

During Friday’s Inside the NBA broadcast, Charles Barkley teased Kevin Garnett about being a “borderline Hall of Famer.” Big mistake.

KG immediately clapped back, calling Barkley an “almost-champion” and displaying his world-class trash talking ability that defined Garnett’s playing career.

Skip to 4:40 in the video above for the exchange.

