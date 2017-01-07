During Friday’s Inside the NBA broadcast, Charles Barkley teased Kevin Garnett about being a “borderline Hall of Famer.” Big mistake.

KG immediately clapped back, calling Barkley an “almost-champion” and displaying his world-class trash talking ability that defined Garnett’s playing career.

Skip to 4:40 in the video above for the exchange.

