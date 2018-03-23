Kings Owner Vivek Ranadive Addresses Pre-Game Protest

Protesters delayed the start of the Hawks-Kings game Thursday night, bringing national attention to the killing of Stephon Clark, an unarmed black man gunned down in his own backyard by Sacramento police.

Following the 105-90 victory against Atlanta, Kings owner Vivek Ranadive spoke to the sparse crowd and said the organization recognizes and respects people’s right to peacefully protest.

Players on both teams said it was difficult to keep focus on the game.

