After his “airball game” against the Jazz in the 1997 playoffs, Kobe Bryant would go on to become a king in the clutch.

Even as an 18-year-old rookie, Kobe never shied away from taking the last shot. And over the course of his 20-year career, he more than atoned for that infamous game in Salt Lake City.

According to Basketball-Reference’s database—which has tracked shots since the 2000-01 season—Kobe made 9 treys to either tie or take the lead with under 5 seconds left in the fourth quarter or OT.

Now that’s clutch.