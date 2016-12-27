Kobe Bryant, now a storyteller in his retirement from the NBA, has produced a short film breaking down how to defend the NBA’s most potent offensive players.

Bean places the spotlight on what it takes to slow down LeBron James.



Guarding LeBron: Written & Directed by Kobe – ESPN Video https://t.co/XomHJZLFfD — Kobe Bryant (@kobebryant) December 27, 2016

As The Black Mamba astutely concludes, “may the [basketball] gods be with you.”

