Although Jalen Rose‘s comedy pilot, Jalen vs. Everybody, wasn’t picked up by ABC, this clip featuring Kobe Bryant is straight hilarity.

After exchanging pleasantries, Rose asks if Kobe heard about how he wants to be playing defense on Kobe’s statue.

Jalen wants to be on Kobe's statue… playing defense 😂 pic.twitter.com/AdnmHb2QVO — NBA on ESPN (@ESPNNBA) April 23, 2017

Kobe insists he doesn’t pay attention to that stuff, and proceeds to order a vodka martini—with 81 olives. Via @JordanHeckFF:

this kobe bryant and jalen rose commercial omg pic.twitter.com/iEgWbUjcHb — Jordan Heck (@JordanHeckFF) June 5, 2017

Written by Fresh Off The Boat creator Nahnatchka Khan, the comedy follows Rose as he juggles his career with the challenges of being a single dad.

And since Jalen went there, let’s rewind to January 22, 2006 when Bryant dropped 81 points on a Raptors team featuring Rose.

