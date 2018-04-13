Kobe Bryant’s Dream 1-on-1 Matchup: 1991 Michael Jordan

by April 13, 2018
527

To no one’s surprise, if Kobe Bryant could pick any opponent in NBA history for a one-on-one battle with both players at the apex of their powers, it would be Michael Jordan.

The 1991 version of MJ, to be precise.

The Black Mamba demurred when asked who would win this imaginary matchup, only saying that the trash-talking would be off the charts.

Related
Kobe Bryant Says He Has Never Lost a 1-on-1 Game

   
You Might Also Like
kobe bryant european basketball physical
NBA

Kobe: European Basketball More Physical Than NBA

4 hours ago
2,406
NBA

Lonzo Ball Didn’t Feel Pressure to Lure Free Agents

10 hours ago
623
NBA

JR Smith: LeBron James Surpassed Michael Jordan Two Years Ago

1 day ago
3,721
NBA

Kobe Bryant: James Harden is the MVP

1 day ago
7,569
NBA

Zach LaVine: Bulls ‘Could Be Something Very Special’

1 day ago
955
Andre Ingram
NBA

Post Up: Andre Ingram Captivates And The 76ers Keep It Going

3 days ago
2,424

TRENDING


Most Recent
kevin porter jr damian lillard

Kevin Porter Jr Impresses Damian Lillard at Nike Hoop Summit Scrimmage

24 mins ago
91
warriors reshuffle roster

Report: Warriors Could Reshuffle Roster If Team Falls Short in Playoffs

1 hour ago
2,796
ty lawson wizards

Ty Lawson Signs With Wizards For Playoffs

2 hours ago
222

Kobe Bryant’s Dream 1-on-1 Matchup: 1991 Michael Jordan

2 hours ago
527
stephen curry second round

Report: Stephen Curry Targeting Return in Second Round

3 hours ago
282