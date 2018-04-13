Kobe Bryant’s Dream 1-on-1 Matchup: 1991 Michael Jordan

To no one’s surprise, if Kobe Bryant could pick any opponent in NBA history for a one-on-one battle with both players at the apex of their powers, it would be Michael Jordan.

The 1991 version of MJ, to be precise.

DP: "Who would you want to face in your prime and their prime?"@KobeBryant: "Michael in '91…no doubt about it." pic.twitter.com/XDxBdUOKK0 — Dan Patrick Show (@dpshow) April 12, 2018

The Black Mamba demurred when asked who would win this imaginary matchup, only saying that the trash-talking would be off the charts.

"I'm not exactly a passive person when it comes to trash talking either. We're both very creative trash-talkers." – Kobe Bryant says he and Michael Jordan argue about who would win if they played in their primes — Andrew Perloff (@andrewperloff) April 12, 2018

