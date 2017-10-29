Tim Hardaway Jr dropped 24 of his 34 points in the first half, setting a blistering tone against a Cavaliers team that seemed disinterested in competing. And when the Cavs did wake up, trimming the Knicks lead to 6 in the fourth quarter, Kristaps Porzingis shut the door on them, scoring 8 clutch points. KP finished with 32 and 12 rebounds and Hardaway dished out 8 assists to go along with his 34 points. The Knicks snapped a 10-game losing streak to the Cavs with the 114-95 victory.

Watch the highlights above.

Video courtesy of NBA