Kyle Kuzma Bringing Hook Shot Back to the NBA

by April 10, 2018
915

Los Angeles Lakers rookie big man Kyle Kuzma has revived the sweeping hook shot, to the delight of old school NBA heads.

Kuzma’s head coach, Luke Walton, has come to embrace the 22-year-old’s ability to make the shot.

Kuz says people no longer mock him for attempting the hook.

Per the OC Register:

“In my head, I was trying to figure out, does he have that in his game or was that just a bad shot that went in?” Walton said, remembering back to last year’s pre-draft combine in Chicago. “And then I’ve seen him do it a lot more since.”

Kuzma would turn to the shot during summertime open gyms in Salt Lake City and was met with a riotous response from his Utah teammates.

“People used to make fun of me for shooting it,” Kuzma said, “because they were like, ‘Man, that’s an old shot.”

And now?

“Now it’s pretty effective,” Kuzma said. “I talk to them still and it’s pretty funny but they don’t laugh no more.”

 
You Might Also Like
NBA

Josh Hart: Donovan Mitchell in ‘Same Conversation’ With James Harden and LeBron James

18 hours ago
4,237
NBA

Jimmy Butler Drops 18 Points In Return vs. Lakers

3 days ago
338
NBA

Q+A: Rapper Lil Durk

4 days ago
499
NBA

ESPN Cuts To Commercial As Josh Hart Attempts Potential Game-Winner

5 days ago
2,962
NBA

Isaiah Thomas Reportedly in Line for a One-Year Deal

2 weeks ago
5,648
isaiah thomas surgery hip
NBA

Isaiah Thomas To Undergo Surgery on Right Hip

2 weeks ago
2,940

TRENDING


Most Recent

Report: Marcus Smart Expected To Be Cleared To Return In Late April

25 mins ago
44

NBA Kicks of the Night

26 mins ago
70
grizzlies robert pera value

Memphis Grizzlies Valued Over $1.3 Billion in Robert Pera Deal

34 mins ago
80

Villanova’s Mikal Bridges Declares For 2018 NBA Draft

1 hour ago
102

Carmelo Anthony ‘Looking Forward to Not Planning Vacations’

3 hours ago
1,850