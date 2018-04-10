Kyle Kuzma Bringing Hook Shot Back to the NBA

Los Angeles Lakers rookie big man Kyle Kuzma has revived the sweeping hook shot, to the delight of old school NBA heads.

.@kylekuzma has been turning back the clock with these vintage sky hook shots. pic.twitter.com/G2bN4Kpkad — NBAIndia (@NBAIndia) April 9, 2018

Kuzma’s head coach, Luke Walton, has come to embrace the 22-year-old’s ability to make the shot.

Kuz says people no longer mock him for attempting the hook.

“People used to make fun of me for shooting it,” Kuzma said, “because they were like, ‘Man, that’s an old shot.” Now? "They don't laugh no more." https://t.co/5vtEctu8pt — Bill Oram (@billoram) April 10, 2018

Per the OC Register: