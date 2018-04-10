Kyle Kuzma Bringing Hook Shot Back to the NBA

Los Angeles Lakers rookie big man Kyle Kuzma has revived the sweeping hook shot, to the delight of old school NBA heads.
.@kylekuzma has been turning back the clock with these vintage sky hook shots. pic.twitter.com/G2bN4Kpkad
— NBAIndia (@NBAIndia) April 9, 2018
Kuzma’s head coach, Luke Walton, has come to embrace the 22-year-old’s ability to make the shot.
Kuz says people no longer mock him for attempting the hook.
“People used to make fun of me for shooting it,” Kuzma said, “because they were like, ‘Man, that’s an old shot.”
Now?
"They don't laugh no more." https://t.co/5vtEctu8pt
— Bill Oram (@billoram) April 10, 2018
Per the OC Register:
“In my head, I was trying to figure out, does he have that in his game or was that just a bad shot that went in?” Walton said, remembering back to last year’s pre-draft combine in Chicago. “And then I’ve seen him do it a lot more since.”
Kuzma would turn to the shot during summertime open gyms in Salt Lake City and was met with a riotous response from his Utah teammates.
“People used to make fun of me for shooting it,” Kuzma said, “because they were like, ‘Man, that’s an old shot.”
And now?
“Now it’s pretty effective,” Kuzma said. “I talk to them still and it’s pretty funny but they don’t laugh no more.”