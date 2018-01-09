Kyle Lowry went down hard Monday night in Brooklyn, suffering an acute back spasm.

Kyle Lowry roughhhhh fall pic.twitter.com/6SGFycMJjN — Aaron Bruski (@aaronbruski) January 9, 2018

The Toronto Raptors, who hung on for a 114-113 win against the Nets, announced that Lowry would undergo further tests.

Toronto's Kyle Lowry sustained an acute back spasm tonight at BKN. He will be reevaluated tomorrow. @Raptors — RaptorsMR (@RaptorsMR) January 9, 2018

The All-Star guard kept a sense of humor about the whole thing.

Lowry being wheeled out for tests. He just yelled "x-ray on my ass." — (((Eric Koreen))) (@ekoreen) January 9, 2018

Per the AP: