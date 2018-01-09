Kyle Lowry went down hard Monday night in Brooklyn, suffering an acute back spasm.
Kyle Lowry roughhhhh fall pic.twitter.com/6SGFycMJjN
— Aaron Bruski (@aaronbruski) January 9, 2018
The Toronto Raptors, who hung on for a 114-113 win against the Nets, announced that Lowry would undergo further tests.
Toronto's Kyle Lowry sustained an acute back spasm tonight at BKN. He will be reevaluated tomorrow. @Raptors
— RaptorsMR (@RaptorsMR) January 9, 2018
The All-Star guard kept a sense of humor about the whole thing.
Lowry being wheeled out for tests. He just yelled "x-ray on my ass."
— (((Eric Koreen))) (@ekoreen) January 9, 2018
Per the AP:
DeRozan scored 35 points, including a go-ahead three-point play with 26.1 seconds left in overtime, and the Raptors shook off a late injury to Kyle Lowry to beat the Brooklyn Nets 114-113 on Monday night.
“We rely on Kyle for everything he does for us, to be the general out there on the court,” DeRozan said. “And it’s tough when he’s not out there but we got to figure it out.”
“He reminds me a lot of Gary Payton, who threw his body around and he has to play that way to be effective,” Raptors coach Dwane Casey said. “And we love it when he does because he was in there, getting rebounds over their guards and he got clipped on that one and hopefully he’s OK.”
