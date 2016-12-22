Led by Kyrie Irvnig’s 31 points and career-best 13 assists, the Cleveland Cavaliers took care of the visiting Milwaukee Bucks 113-102 Wednesday night.

It was the Cavs’ second straight win over Milwaukee in a 24-hour span.

LeBron James added 29 points for the defending champs.

Per the AP:



The NBA champions were not at full strength as Kevin Love didn’t dress for the second straight game with a bruised left knee, and J.R. Smith sat out after breaking his right thumb Tuesday at Milwaukee. Smith needs surgery, and the Cavs won’t have a timetable on his return until after the operation. After his big performance Wednesday night, Irving was asked if he sees the Bucks as a contender, a team Cleveland could meet in the playoffs. Milwaukee beat the Cavs 118-101 on Nov. 29. “I hope, man. It would be great, four games against them,” Irving said. “I’m fired up to go against them every time now, for real. Ever since they kicked our (butts) in Milwaukee it’s been personal and it’s going to continue to be personal.”

