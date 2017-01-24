Despite Kyrie Irving’s 49-point explosion Monday night in New Orleans, the stumbling Cleveland Cavaliers fell 124-122 to the Pelicans.
The Pels earned the upset victory despite Anthony Davis sitting out with a right thigh bruise.
Terrence Jones picked up the slack for AD, tying his career-high with 36 points and grabbing 11 boards.
Per the AP:
Losses to powerhouses like Golden State and San Antonio were a little easier to shake off. But Monday night’s result with New Orleans All-Star Anthony Davis in street clothes was tougher to take.
“We’re not very good right now,” [LeBron] James said. “A lot of it is energy and effort.”
Kyrie Irving scored 35 of his 49 points in the second half, mixing decisive jump shots with dazzling drives, but Cleveland fell to its fifth loss in seven games. James had 26 points, 12 assists and 10 rebounds, and Kevin Love scored 22 points for the Cavaliers, who could not quite keep pace with a Pelicans squad that tied a season high for 3-pointers with 16 and shot 49.4 percent (43 of 87).
Commentscomments powered by Disqus