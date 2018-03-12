Kyrie Irving to Give ‘Aching’ Left Knee an Extended Rest

Kyrie Irving says his left knee is “aching” and that he will take the necessary time for the joint to feel better.

The Boston Celtics’ superstar point guard sat out the second half of Sunday’s 99-97 loss to the visiting Indiana Pacers, but insists he’s not overly concerned.

Kyrie Irving admits knee soreness has lingered but downplays concern. pic.twitter.com/O0X8XfQp0l — Chris Forsberg (@ESPNForsberg) March 12, 2018

The C’s agree that Kyrie can benefit from a few days off to address his “general knee soreness.”

Per the Boston Herald: