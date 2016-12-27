Richard Jefferson was given a technical foul for smiling and winking at Kevin Durant after dunking on him in the Warriors-Cavs classic on Christmas.

The tech, should it stand, carries a $2,000 fine, which Jefferson’s teammate Kyrie Irving has promised to help take care of.



New story: The Cavs reacted to RJ's winking tech. Ty Lue: "I'd rather he'd cussed him out" https://t.co/eDgmd1sXHI — Dave McMenamin (@mcten) December 26, 2016

The 36-year-old also had a monster jam over Klay Thompson, which greatly amused LeBron James.

