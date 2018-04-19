LeBron James Bounces Back With 46 Points in Game 2

Tyronn Lue’s message about the need to be more aggressive evidently got through to LeBron James.
James came out of the gates scorching Wednesday night, pumping in 46 points in Cleveland’s 100-97 win, as the Cavs knotted up their first-round playoff series with the Indiana Pacers at a game apiece.
Lue now would like to see the rest of LeBron’s teammates step up as the series shifts to Indy.
Per Cleveland.com:
“We ran the same first play until they stopped it,” Lue said. “He kept getting what he wanted and he wanted to set the tone early, and he did that. We just kind of followed his lead from there.”
James finished with 46 points and set a franchise playoff record with 29 points in the first half. Not only did James scored the Cavs’ first 16 points of the game, but he tallied the first 13 for either team.
“It just felt like I was in a really good rhythm, so I just try to see how long I could stay in that zone and try to make a mark on the game early on,” James said. “Especially after the way we started in Game 1.”