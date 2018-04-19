LeBron James Bounces Back With 46 Points in Game 2

Tyronn Lue’s message about the need to be more aggressive evidently got through to LeBron James.

James came out of the gates scorching Wednesday night, pumping in 46 points in Cleveland’s 100-97 win, as the Cavs knotted up their first-round playoff series with the Indiana Pacers at a game apiece.

Lue now would like to see the rest of LeBron’s teammates step up as the series shifts to Indy.

