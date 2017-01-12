LeBron James took to the internet tonight to confirm what his fans have been begging for–a retro release of the Nike Air Zoom Generation, his first sneaker.

The first announcement came via Instagram, where LeBron wrote a lengthy paragraph about all the memories that the Nike Air Zoom Generation brings back to him. Then, in a four-and-a-half minute video, the King unveiled the white/red/black sneakers with a giddy smile.

“These right here will be releasing very, very soon,” he said in the video. “Like, very soon.”

