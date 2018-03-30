LeBron James Passes Michael Jordan For Most Consecutive Double-Digit Games

It almost seems like a given that LeBron James is going to score in double figures every night. Because it is.

With 11 early points against the New Orleans Pelicans on Friday night, James passed Michael Jordan for the most consecutive double-digit scoring games in NBA history with 867.

Again, that’s 867.

If you want to find the last time James failed to score in double figures, you have to go all the way back to Jan. 5, 2007 when he scored eight in a win at Milwaukee. Oh, and he still managed nine assists in that one.

Since then, he’s left for Miami and returned to Cleveland. He’s won a few titles. Three different presidents have occupied the White House. And we’ve all aged quite a bit. Unbelievable.

Naturally, LeBron’s history-making bucket was a loud one: