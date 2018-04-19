LeBron James Defends Reporter for Asking About Erin Popovich’s Death

LeBron James said it was fine for TNT sideline reporter Allie LaForce to ask him about the death of Erin Popovich, Gregg Popovich‘s wife, immediately following Game 2 Wednesday night night.

"That's such a tragedy. My best wishes go out to Pop and his family." – @KingJames on the passing of Erin Popovich pic.twitter.com/83dc09urac — NBA on TNT (@NBAonTNT) April 19, 2018

LaForce was attacked online for broaching the subject with James.

LeBron denied that he felt blindsided by the question.

.@KingJames sends his thoughts and prayers to the family of Gregg Popovich, sets record straight on reporter’s question. pic.twitter.com/VCsFuEtFVU — UNINTERRUPTED (@uninterrupted) April 19, 2018

