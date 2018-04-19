LeBron James Defends Reporter for Asking About Erin Popovich’s Death

by April 19, 2018
LeBron James said it was fine for TNT sideline reporter Allie LaForce to ask him about the death of Erin Popovich, Gregg Popovich‘s wife, immediately following Game 2 Wednesday night night.

LaForce was attacked online for broaching the subject with James.

LeBron denied that he felt blindsided by the question.

Per Uninterrupted:

“I’m not on social media right now, but I was made aware through some friends, through texts, that a question was asked to me postgame, and a lot of people feel like I was blindsided,” James said. “That is absolutely false. Allie LaForce told me that she was going to ask me the question and if it was OK.”

“That was just my emotions coming straight from my heart about the late Erin Popovich,” James continued in the video. “It’s unfortunate, it’s a tragic loss. My thoughts, my prayers once again go out to the Popovich family. To Gregg, to the Spurs family, to the whole Spurs fan base.

“Also, guys, please get off Allie LaForce’s back, because she followed the proper protocol and she warned me. Get off her back, man. She’s very professional and she does a great job at her work.”

     
