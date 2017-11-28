Coming into Tuesday night, LeBron James had just about done it all. Except for get ejected.

That changed late in the third quarter of the Cavs’ game against the Heat when LeBron complained about what he thought should have been a foul call. He was T’d up almost immediately and tossed just seconds later.

Watch it unfold here:

LeBron ejected for the first time in his career 😳 pic.twitter.com/0Omp5Uymem — Bleacher Report (@BleacherReport) November 29, 2017

The Cavs had the game in hand by this point anyway and went on to win 108-97. The only question was whether LeBron would finish with another triple-double. His final line: 21 points, 12 rebounds, six assists, five steals.