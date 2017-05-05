LeBron James is a lefty in practically everything he does except for basketball.
It’s perhaps why LeBron seems to natural shooting the ball with his left hand.
After his 35-point virtuoso performance in the Cavs’ 115-94 Game 3 win in Toronto, LeBron was asked how he became a righty on the court.
Bron said that he was probably trying to emulate his favorite players like Michael Jordan and Penny Hardaway.
LeBron, a lefty, tries to explain how he became a right-handed basketball player.
“I think it was probably Michael Jordan, Penny Hardaway, guys that I looked up to growing up.
“Seeing those guys shooting righty, so I was like, I guess I’ll shoot righty.”
