LeBron James is a lefty in practically everything he does except for basketball.

It’s perhaps why LeBron seems to natural shooting the ball with his left hand.

Shot with the left hand, no problem for @KingJames. pic.twitter.com/TFjhKJUhsX — SLAM Magazine (@SLAMonline) May 6, 2017

After his 35-point virtuoso performance in the Cavs’ 115-94 Game 3 win in Toronto, LeBron was asked how he became a righty on the court.

Bron said that he was probably trying to emulate his favorite players like Michael Jordan and Penny Hardaway.

LeBron, a lefty, tries to explain how he became a right-handed basketball player. “It was probably Michael Jordan, Penny Hardaway.” pic.twitter.com/qyCFBsqEBg — SLAM Magazine (@SLAMonline) May 6, 2017

“I think it was probably Michael Jordan, Penny Hardaway, guys that I looked up to growing up. “Seeing those guys shooting righty, so I was like, I guess I’ll shoot righty.”

