LeBron James Fires Back at Heckler in Portland

LeBron James put down a heckling Blazers fan Thursday night in Portland, telling the guy asking where Kyrie Irving was, that the All-Star point guard was spending time with his mother.

James’ frustration mounted during Cleveland’s 113-105 road loss—cameras captured a loud argument on the bench between head coach Tyronn Lue and the superstar forward.

LeBron and Lue having a frank exchange of ideas on the bench 😮 pic.twitter.com/2xzFk1zpWT — SportsCenter (@SportsCenter) March 16, 2018

LeBron’s sensational play, which included 35 points, 14 rebounds and one of his greatest dunks ever last night, has proven insufficient to lift the Cavs out of their current struggles.

Per Cleveland.com: