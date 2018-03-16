LeBron James Fires Back at Heckler in Portland

LeBron James put down a heckling Blazers fan Thursday night in Portland, telling the guy asking where Kyrie Irving was, that the All-Star point guard was spending time with his mother.
James’ frustration mounted during Cleveland’s 113-105 road loss—cameras captured a loud argument on the bench between head coach Tyronn Lue and the superstar forward.
LeBron and Lue having a frank exchange of ideas on the bench 😮 pic.twitter.com/2xzFk1zpWT
— SportsCenter (@SportsCenter) March 16, 2018
LeBron’s sensational play, which included 35 points, 14 rebounds and one of his greatest dunks ever last night, has proven insufficient to lift the Cavs out of their current struggles.
Per Cleveland.com:
And yet, the Cavs’ hold on fourth place in the East is now just a half game over Washington. They still trail Indiana for third by a half game.
LeBron James was sensational with 35 points, 14 boards, and one of his all-time great dunks. He became the sixth active player with 400 career double doubles, but he also committed a costly turnover (he had six total) with 2:20 left and blew a layup with 32 seconds to go and the Cavs down by just five.
“I thought he was tired maybe,” Lue said of James. “He had to do too much, play too many minutes, but when you’re shorthanded it’s gonna happen.”