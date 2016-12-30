LeBron James finished with 23 points, 11 assists and eight rebounds Thursday night in the Cleveland Cavaliers’ 124-118 win against the Boston Celtics, but his eight turnovers earned an “F” grade.

LBJ says his concentration was below his own exacting standards.

Kyrie Irving led the Cavs with a game-high 32 points and 12 dimes.

Per the Akron Beacon Journal:

