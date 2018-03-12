LeBron James Hopes to Play Against His Son in the NBA

LeBron James hopes to play in the NBA long enough to face his 13-year-old son, LeBron James Jr.

LBJ thinks Junior has a real shot at making it to the League.

“I’m 33, he’s 13,” James said. “If he has a chance [to play in the NBA], and it seems like he can make it, you’ve got to.”

A few months back, LeBron joked about hacking his oldest son.

Per GQ: