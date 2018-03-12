LeBron James Hopes to Play Against His Son in the NBA

by March 12, 2018
LeBron James hopes to play in the NBA long enough to face his 13-year-old son, LeBron James Jr.

LBJ thinks Junior has a real shot at making it to the League.

“I’m 33, he’s 13,” James said.

“If he has a chance [to play in the NBA], and it seems like he can make it, you’ve got to.”

A few months back, LeBron joked about hacking his oldest son.

Per GQ:

Maybe you’ll play against little Bronny when he gets to the league?

James: “I don’t know if I could play washed, but I damn sure would love to stick around if my oldest son can have an opportunity to play against me. That’d be, that’d be the icing on the cake right there.”

Yeah, but you can’t let him embarrass you out there, though.

James: “I’ll foul the shit out of him!” He laughs. “I’d give him all six fouls. I’d foul the shit out of Bronny, man.”

Yeah, like every time he tries to shoot.

James: “On sight: Flagrant 2!”

  
