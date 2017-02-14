Two of basketball’s foremost stars, LeBron James and Kevin Durant, play staring roles in Nike’s latest film entitled, “Equality.”

As Nike puts it, the film aims to “encourage people to take the fairness and respect they see in sport and translate them off the field.”

As usual, the Swoosh tapped into its list of superstars across all sports—from Gabby Douglas to Serena Williams to Megan Rapinoe and Dalilah Muhammad—to promote a message of peace and love.

Something that the world needs to hear more of.

The athletes elaborated on the need for equality and how sport facilitates the right values in this outtake video: