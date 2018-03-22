LeBron James: No Reminder Needed of ‘What My Teams Are Capable of Doing’

LeBron James‘ monster performance Wednesday night against the visiting Toronto Raptors, his team hopes, is the springboard the Cleveland Cavaliers have been searching for all season long.

James finished with 35 points, 17 rebounds and zero turnovers in a galvanizing 132-129 win against the Eastern Conference’s top team.

James implied that betting against him and his squad, despite their struggles, was not wise.

Per Cleveland.com: