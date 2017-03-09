LeBron James has more than 40,000 minutes on his legs. He’s in his 14th season and he’ll turn 33 this year. But he’s a once-in-a-generation ballplayer and tonight, he proved that once again. He took flight seven times tonight against the Pistons, throwing down multiple hammers. Though the Cavs lost 106-101, James put up 29 points, 13 rebounds and 10 assists.

STOP DUNKING ON PEOPLE, LEBRON. pic.twitter.com/pKhuNk8LKd — SLAM Magazine (@SLAMonline) March 10, 2017