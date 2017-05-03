Part of the reason why the Cavs have been so confident in LeBron James playing 43.2 minutes per game in the playoffs is because of how well LeBron takes care of his body.

To keep his body in peak condition, LeBron has been recovering with hyperbaric chamber sessions.

Bron spends about 90 minutes in the chamber per session.

Athletes have been using hyperbaric chambers like this to create more blood flow for faster recovery.

