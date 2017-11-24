LeBron James had just six points at the end of the first half and the Cavaliers trailed the Hornets by three.

So he changed his shoes, came out of the locker room, and dropped 21 as Cleveland ran its win streak to seven with a 100-99 victory.

LeBron’s final line: 27 points, 16 rebounds, 13 assists, and some tough defense on Kemba Walker in the final seconds to make sure Charlotte didn’t get a good look to win the game.

None of it is surprising at this point for LeBron, but watching it never gets old.