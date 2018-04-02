LeBron James’ Uninterrupted Accuses Alabama of Copyright Infringement

by April 02, 2018
809

LeBron James‘ multimedia platform “Uninterrupted” sent the University of Alabama a letter, expressing concerns over copyright infringement and intellectual property appropriation after the airing of “Shop Talk.”

LeBron’s company had put out similar content in two installments of the web series “The Shop.”

Uninterrupted seeks a conversation with the Crimson Tide before “rushing into legal proceedings.”

Per ESPN:

Last week, the official Twitter account for Alabama football released a trailer for “Shop Talk,” with Alabama alumnus Julio Jones joining Saban and other football players for an off-the-cuff roundtable discussion in a barbershop setting.

“The Shop” was developed by James and “Uninterrupted” co-founder Maverick Carter. Its first episode, which premiered during the 2017 NBA Finals, generated approximately 4 million views across Uninterrupted.com and ESPN’s YouTube channel, according to a copy of the letter obtained by ESPN.

“Your continued exploitation of ‘Shop Talk’ infringes ‘Uninterrupted’s’ copyright, trademark rights and other valuable intellectual property rights in ‘The Shop’ and significantly damages ‘Uninterrupted’s’ commercial prospects for ‘The Shop,'” the letter reads, in part.

   
