The Ball Brothers might be the most entertaining show in basketball. While Lonzo balls out for the UCLA Bruins, his little brothers LiAngelo and LaMelo are riding a 47-game win streak at Chino Hills (CA) High School and are doing it in style. In Chino’s 131-100 win over Foothill, LiAngelo dropped 65 points while LaMelo casually pulled up from halfcourt with the team up by 25 at the start of the fourth quarter. Peep the highlights above via BallisLife.

